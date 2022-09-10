UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $473,390.15 and $215,487.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal (MARSH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal. UnMarshal’s official website is unmarshal.io.

UnMarshal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

