Uno Re (UNO) Price Hits $0.0425

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Uno Re coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uno Re has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uno Re has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $251,007.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,662.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00610211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00253546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009144 BTC.

About Uno Re

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

