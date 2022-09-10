Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches Market Cap of $101.50 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $101.50 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.15 or 0.00046924 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,671.23 or 1.00182442 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036814 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

