Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.65 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

