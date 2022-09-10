Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.63. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 95 shares changing hands.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.31%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $621.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.