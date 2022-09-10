Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.63. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 95 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.31%.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $621.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 41,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.