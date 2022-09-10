USD Coin Market Cap Hits $51.65 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $51.65 billion and approximately $5.93 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036001 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.07 or 0.99876187 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036930 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00127584 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin (USDC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 51,660,240,439 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
