USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $76,976.19 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,631.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.12 or 0.00615389 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00256020 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00051893 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000812 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000088 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.