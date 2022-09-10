UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $4.01. UTStarcom shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 30,430 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
UTStarcom Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.
UTStarcom Company Profile
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
