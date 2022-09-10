Vabble (VAB) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

Vabble (VAB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $116,781.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vabble has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.55 or 1.00013068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,060,000 coins. The official website for Vabble is www.vabble.com. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble.

Vabble Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

