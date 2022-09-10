Valor Token Reaches One Day Volume of $140,957.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (VALOR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $6.23 million and $140,957.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Valor Token Coin Profile

VALOR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.com. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley.The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger.The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March.”

