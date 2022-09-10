Value Liquidity (VALUE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Value Liquidity has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Value Liquidity has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Value Liquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.27 or 0.99906361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00036637 BTC.

About Value Liquidity

Value Liquidity is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Value Liquidity’s official website is yfv.finance.

Buying and Selling Value Liquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Value Liquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Value Liquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.