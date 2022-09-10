Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

