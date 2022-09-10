Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,421,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 79,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $373.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.98 and its 200-day moving average is $379.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

