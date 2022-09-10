Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $239.42 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $208.10 and a 1 year high of $306.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.15.

