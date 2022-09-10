Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Shares Up 2.2%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VXUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $51.44. 4,380,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,029,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96.

