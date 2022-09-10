Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Hits $760,414.77

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $760,414.77 and $533.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00006280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00786216 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015369 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Vanilla Network Coin Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1.
Vanilla Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.