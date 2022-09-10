Vanilla Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,169.00 (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00094474 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00030400 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00074083 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00022176 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001489 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033041 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.