Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.20.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $179.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.68. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $327.78. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.