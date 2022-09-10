Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.17-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.07-$1.08 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.20.

Shares of VEEV opened at $179.19 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

