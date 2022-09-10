Vega Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $516,134.00 (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $34.66 million and approximately $516,134.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00006064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 26,921,668 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol.

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

