Veil Market Capitalization Tops $254,087.80 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $254,087.80 and $746.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 64% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00142760 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00250059 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00035558 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001544 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.