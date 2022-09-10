Velan Capital Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,346,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000. Antares Pharma makes up approximately 5.1% of Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

(Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

