Velan Capital Investment Management LP Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 416.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146,219 shares during the period. Radius Health comprises approximately 11.6% of Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

