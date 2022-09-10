Velan Capital Investment Management LP Sells 14,713 Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Velan Capital Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the quarter. Nyxoah comprises approximately 2.9% of Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nyxoah were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 154,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at $8,177,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $7.55 on Friday. Nyxoah S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $31.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

