Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $96.93 million and $1.30 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00095485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00073150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033014 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000271 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009055 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,349,064,122 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

