Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $61.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 120,356 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 992.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

