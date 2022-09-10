Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $61.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ventas Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

