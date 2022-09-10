Venus Price Reaches $5.08 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00023759 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $61.81 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,343.84 or 0.99858385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037170 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

