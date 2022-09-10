Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $43.06. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Verint Systems shares last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 4,831 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Verint Systems by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

