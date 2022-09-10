Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE VZ opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

