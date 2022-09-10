Verso (VSO) Market Capitalization Reaches $339,670.56

Verso (VSO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Verso has a total market cap of $339,670.56 and $17,536.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verso has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00785911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

