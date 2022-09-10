Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.17 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $150,335.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,983,197 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

