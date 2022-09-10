Viacoin (VIA) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 207.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $3,205.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00289412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000966 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00026625 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

