Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 11.5% This Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 200.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.14 million and $1,282.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000831 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00295893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000955 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00025773 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

