VIBE Price Reaches $0.0029 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $753,488.52 and approximately $424.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

