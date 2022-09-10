Viberate (VIB) Achieves Market Cap of $5.02 Million

Viberate (VIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

