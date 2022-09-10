VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

