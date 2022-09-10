VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

