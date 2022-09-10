Victoria (LON:VCP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 880 ($10.63) price target on the stock.

Victoria Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria stock opened at GBX 480 ($5.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £555.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,000.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 402.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 565.49. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 300 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,220 ($14.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Philippe Hamers purchased 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £25,413 ($30,706.86).

About Victoria

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

