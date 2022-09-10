Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of VCTR opened at $28.17 on Friday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 176,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

