Vidya (VIDYA) Achieves Market Cap of $5.70 Million

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Vidya has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vidya Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,031,089 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them.”

