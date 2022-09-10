Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of VFF opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.88. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 20.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 821,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

