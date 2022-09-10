Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Underperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPCE. Bank of America reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of SPCE opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

