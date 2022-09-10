Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) is Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ghost Tree Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,597 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.9% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

Insider Activity

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 425,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,048,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

VRDN stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

