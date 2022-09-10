Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $4.44 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
