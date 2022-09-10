Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $4.44 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

