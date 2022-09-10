Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $7.63 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $9.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

