Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.4% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

