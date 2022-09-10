Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $132.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.80.

Several brokerages have commented on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Visteon by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Visteon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon stock opened at $127.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $140.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

