Vistry Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 23 (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 800 ($9.67) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 854.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 885.05. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 701.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,297.88 ($15.68).

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group

Vistry Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Earl Sibley acquired 6,172 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

