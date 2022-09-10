Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIVHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $8.70 on Monday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

